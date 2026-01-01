Sad

41 playlist(s)

Burn the Photos

Burn the Photos
Country Breakup

Country Breakup
Hip Hop Heartbreak

Hip Hop Heartbreak
I Wanna Know What Love Is

I Wanna Know What Love Is
End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup

End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup
Deal With It

Deal With It
Jam Galau

Jam Galau
'80s Soft Pop

'80s Soft Pop
Bollywood Heartbreak

Bollywood Heartbreak
Turkish Heartbreak

Turkish Heartbreak

Salsa for Broken Hearts

Salsa for Broken Hearts
slowcore

slowcore
#sadforever

#sadforever
sad summer

sad summer
Sad Bangers

Sad Bangers
Lonely Hearts Club

Lonely Hearts Club
#sadforever

#sadforever
Wallow

Wallow
Sad Rap

Sad Rap
triste.

triste.
Jazz for the Lonely

Jazz for the Lonely
A Solas

A Solas
Emo EDM

Emo EDM
Korean Honsul Ballads

Korean Honsul Ballads
Emotional & Mellow K-Pop

Emotional & Mellow K-Pop
Emotional Songs: Germany

Emotional Songs: Germany
Iraqi Sad Songs

Iraqi Sad Songs
Khaleeji Sad

Khaleeji Sad
Punjabi Heartbreak

Punjabi Heartbreak
Sad Dramatic Dangdut

Sad Dramatic Dangdut
Saddest Arabic Songs of All Time

Saddest Arabic Songs of All Time
Lonely Winter Ballad

Lonely Winter Ballad
slowcore

slowcore
sad summer

sad summer
mindful

mindful

Bollywood Melancholy

Bollywood Melancholy
90s Bollywood Sad Songs

90s Bollywood Sad Songs
80s Bollywood Sad Songs

80s Bollywood Sad Songs
70s Bollywood Sad Songs

70s Bollywood Sad Songs
60s Bollywood Sad Songs

60s Bollywood Sad Songs
50s Bollywood Sad Songs

50s Bollywood Sad Songs