Top Videos
Top Searches
Recently Viewed
Moods & Genres
Autumn
Chill
Commute
Energize
Feel good
Focus
Gaming
Party
Romance
Sad
Sleep
Summer
Winter
Workout
African
Arabic
Blues
Bollywood & Indian
Classical
Country & Americana
Dance & electronic
Decades
Family
Folk & acoustic
German hip-hop
German pop
Hip-hop
Indie & alternative
J-Pop
Jazz
K-Pop
Latin
Mandopop & cantopop
Metal
Pop
R&B & soul
Reggae & caribbean
Rock
Schlager
Soundtracks & musicals
My Account
Login
My Playlists
My Stats
Upload
Blog
Focus
145 playlist(s)
Lofi Loft
deep chill
Lofi Flow State
Unwind
Chill R&B
Classic Rock Relaxation
Reggae Relaxation
Coffee Shop Blend
Slow Flow
Latin Pop Ballads
Vibes on Deck
Low Key
Velvet Voices
Super Chill
We Rap More Mellow
Incense & Tea
desconectao'
Innerwaves
Hi-Scores
Bollywood Lo-Fi
Low Flow
Living Room Lofi
J-Lofi
Lofi House
Focused Gaming
Classical Focus
Mellow Cello
Gentle Piano
Classical Meditation
Soothing Classical Harp
Classical for Studying
Classical Calm
Classical for Working
Symphonic Serenity
Lacrimosa
Mellow Mozart
Late Night Classical Music
Gentle Chamber Music
Classical Coffee Shop
Contemporary Classical Guitar
Adagio
Cinematic Ambience
Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals
Classical Spanish Guitar
All-Time Easy Acoustics
Easy Modern Soul
Néctar
Mellow Turkish Indie
Cinematic Ambience
Tranquil Spa Day
Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals
Instrumental Pop Covers
Soothing Soul
Coffee Shop Indie
Solo Piano Bliss
Easy-Going Pop & Rock
Acoustic Soul
Ambient Focus
Turkish Acoustic Classics
Acoustic Turkish Pop
Laid-Back Soul
Chill EDM Hits
Qahwa Sada
Fresh Coffee
Acoustic Singer-Songwriters
Turkish Easy EDM Party
Hits Unplugged
Turkish Acoustic Hotlist
Classic Rock Instrumentals
Left Brain, Right Beat
Electronic Focus
Minimal Techno Flow
Deep Minimum
Chill House
Calm Instrumental from Turkey
Ambient Bass
Oud for Brain Food
Oriental Chill
50 Shades of R&B
EDM Instrumentals
Jazz Focus
Jazzhop Studies
Background Jazz
Today's Smooth Jazz
Muted Jazz
The Smoothest of Smooth Jazz
Cool Jazz Moods
Jazz Piano
Mellow Jazz
Left Brain, Right Beat
Deep Minimum
Lofi Loft
Lofi House
deep chill
EDM Instrumentals
Downtempo Soundscapes
Tribal House Mirage
Cinematic Ambience
Ambient Focus
Rain Sounds
Ambient Bass
Classic Ambient
Lofi Flow State
Downtempo Instrumentals
Techno for Working Hard
Electronic Focus
Minimal Techno Flow
Electronic Mind Focus
Electronic Euphoria
Electro Deceleration
Oriental Trap
Electronic Beats from Turkey
Traditional Thai Atmosphere
Electronic Dream
Melodic House & Techno
Focused Gaming
Chill House & Techno
Chill Tracks 2026
Classical for Reading
Gentle Chamber Music
Classical Solo Piano
Mellow Solo Piano
Gentle Piano
Mellow Jazz
Classical Focus
Background Jazz
Cozy Jazz
Mellow Cello
Jazz Focus
Solo Piano Bliss
Jazz Piano
Soothing Classical Harp
Lofi Loft
Unwind
Rain Sounds
Focused Gaming
Downtempo Instrumentals
Instrumental Pop Covers
Gentle Acoustic Instrumentals
Blues Instrumentals
Instrumental Hip Hop
Classic Rock Instrumentals
Indie Instrumentals
Beats & Soul
Instrumental Arabic