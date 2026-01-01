Romance

139 playlist(s)

Sweetheart Pop

Sweetheart Pop
Cuffin' Season

Cuffin' Season
Ultimate Love Songs

Ultimate Love Songs
Bollywood Love Aaj Kal

Bollywood Love Aaj Kal
Bachata Romántica

Bachata Romántica
Romantic Salsa

Romantic Salsa
Classical Romance

Classical Romance
Candid Pop

Candid Pop
Khaleeji Love Songs

Khaleeji Love Songs
Turkish Acoustic Lovers

Turkish Acoustic Lovers
Kollywood Romance Hitlist

Kollywood Romance Hitlist
Iraqi Love Songs

Iraqi Love Songs
Punjabi Romance Essentials

Punjabi Romance Essentials
Romantic Duets in Spanish

Romantic Duets in Spanish

Acoustic Love Songs

Acoustic Love Songs
Indie Lovers Mixtape

Indie Lovers Mixtape
Cuddle Schlager

Cuddle Schlager
Bollywood Romantic Moments

Bollywood Romantic Moments
Canto Love Songs

Canto Love Songs
Arabic Love Songs

Arabic Love Songs
phonk lovers

phonk lovers
Rock Lovers Mixtape

Rock Lovers Mixtape
Hip Hop Heartbreak

Hip Hop Heartbreak
Hip Hop Romance

Hip Hop Romance
The Twerk Tape

The Twerk Tape
Baddie Anthems

Baddie Anthems
Turkish Hip Hop Romance

Turkish Hip Hop Romance
UK Rap Lovers

UK Rap Lovers
I'm a Flirt

I'm a Flirt
Mellow Korean Rap

Mellow Korean Rap
Rap Love

Rap Love
Never-Ending Slow Jams

Never-Ending Slow Jams
'90s Slow Jams

'90s Slow Jams
End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup

End of the Road: Classic R&B Breakup
Boy, Bye

Boy, Bye
Heartbreak R&B

Heartbreak R&B
Late-Night Rendezvous

Late-Night Rendezvous
Cuffin' Season

Cuffin' Season
R&B love

R&B love

'80s Slow Jams

'80s Slow Jams
50 Shades of R&B

50 Shades of R&B
Casanovas 2.0

Casanovas 2.0
Zouk Love

Zouk Love
Afro R&B Wave

Afro R&B Wave
Sweet Korean Love Songs

Sweet Korean Love Songs
Romantic Driving Korean Music

Romantic Driving Korean Music
Love Songs for Confession

Love Songs for Confession
Emotional & Mellow K-Pop

Emotional & Mellow K-Pop
Beautiful Korean Duet

Beautiful Korean Duet
K-Drama Romance

K-Drama Romance
Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa
Soft Rock Ballads

Soft Rock Ballads
Turkish Love Songs

Turkish Love Songs
Turkish Heartbreak

Turkish Heartbreak

Jam Galau

Jam Galau
Ukrainian Rock Ballads

Ukrainian Rock Ballads
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Jazz for the Lonely

Jazz for the Lonely
Today's Smooth Jazz

Today's Smooth Jazz
The Smoothest of Smooth Jazz

The Smoothest of Smooth Jazz
Cozy Jazz

Cozy Jazz
Background Jazz

Background Jazz
Sophisticated Vocal Jazz

Sophisticated Vocal Jazz
Power Ballads Forever

Power Ballads Forever
Bollywood Retro Essentials

Bollywood Retro Essentials
Throwback Latin Pop Ballads

Throwback Latin Pop Ballads
Bollywood Romance Hitlist

Bollywood Romance Hitlist
The Twerk Tape

The Twerk Tape
Tollywood Romance Hitlist

Tollywood Romance Hitlist
Ukrainian Romantic Rock

Ukrainian Romantic Rock
Acoustic Covers of Love Songs

Acoustic Covers of Love Songs
OPM Romance

OPM Romance
Romantic Boleros

Romantic Boleros
Bachata Romántica

Bachata Romántica
French Lovers

French Lovers
Thai Rock Love Songs

Thai Rock Love Songs
Make Out Jams: Bollywood

Make Out Jams: Bollywood
The Way You Look Tonight

The Way You Look Tonight
Pop Ballads

Pop Ballads
Cuddle Weather

Cuddle Weather
Emotional Songs: Germany

Emotional Songs: Germany
Love Songs Japan

Love Songs Japan
Pop Serenades

Pop Serenades
Burn the Photos

Burn the Photos
Pop Kiss-Offs

Pop Kiss-Offs
Ultimate Love Songs

Ultimate Love Songs
Lonely Hearts Club

Lonely Hearts Club
Dinner for Two

Dinner for Two
Arabic Love Songs

Arabic Love Songs
OPM Romance

OPM Romance
The Way You Look Tonight

The Way You Look Tonight
I Wanna Know What Love Is

I Wanna Know What Love Is
Love Is Love Songs

Love Is Love Songs
Sweetheart Pop

Sweetheart Pop
OPM Duets

OPM Duets
Acoustic Covers of Love Songs

Acoustic Covers of Love Songs
Deal With It

Deal With It
OPM Ballads

OPM Ballads
Acoustic Love Songs

Acoustic Love Songs
Happy Love Songs

Happy Love Songs
Saddest Arabic Songs of All Time

Saddest Arabic Songs of All Time
Nour el Ain

Nour el Ain
Heisei Love Songs

Heisei Love Songs
Love For Sure

Love For Sure
Jam Galau

Jam Galau
Turkish Heartbreak

Turkish Heartbreak

Turkish Love Classics

Turkish Love Classics
Turkish Love Songs

Turkish Love Songs
Ukrainian Pop Ballads

Ukrainian Pop Ballads
Acoustic Thai Pop

Acoustic Thai Pop
All Time Thai Pop Love Songs

All Time Thai Pop Love Songs
Romantic Pagode

Romantic Pagode
Puras Románticas

Puras Románticas
Romance 70s & 80s

Romance 70s & 80s
Latin Pop Ballads

Latin Pop Ballads
Throwback Latin Pop Ballads

Throwback Latin Pop Ballads
Romantic Duets in Spanish

Romantic Duets in Spanish

Romantic Boleros

Romantic Boleros
Romantic Salsa

Romantic Salsa
Romantic Cumbias

Romantic Cumbias
Grown-up Sertanejo

Grown-up Sertanejo
Love For Sure

Love For Sure
Banda Lovers

Banda Lovers
Romantic Mexican Music

Romantic Mexican Music
Romantic Merengue

Romantic Merengue
Bollywood Romantic Moments

Bollywood Romantic Moments
Bollywood Romance Hitlist

Bollywood Romance Hitlist
Bollywood Romance Essentials

Bollywood Romance Essentials
Kollywood Romance Hitlist

Kollywood Romance Hitlist
Punjabi Romance Essentials

Punjabi Romance Essentials
Kollywood Romance Essentials

Kollywood Romance Essentials
Tollywood Romance Hitlist

Tollywood Romance Hitlist
Bollywood Retro Essentials

Bollywood Retro Essentials
90s Bollywood Romance

90s Bollywood Romance
Bollywood Retro Romance

Bollywood Retro Romance
Slow Romantic Punjabi Songs

Slow Romantic Punjabi Songs
Bollywood Love Aaj Kal

Bollywood Love Aaj Kal
Make Out Jams: Bollywood

Make Out Jams: Bollywood
Tollywood Romance

Tollywood Romance