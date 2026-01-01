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Decades
50 playlist(s)
Megahits: 00s
00s German Rap Essentials
00s German Pop Hits
'00s Hip Hop
'00s R&B
Ultimate '00s Party
Feelin' Good in the '00s
'70s Lite Hits
'70s Rock
Classic Disco Hits
Outlaw Country
'70s Mellow Gold
Megahits: 70s
Motown in the '70s
Best of 70s Mandopop
Best of 70s Cantopop
Laid-Back 70s Hits
'70s Sunshine Grooves
Essential Motown Hits
'70s Roots Reggae
'70s Party
Presenting Queen
Post-Punk Pleasures
Singer-Songwriter Classics
Funk & Soul Power
Soul Made in Philly
70's OPM
The Hits: '60s
'60s R&B + Soul
Dancing to the Oldies
Oldies Out Loud
Psychedelic Rock Classics
Swinging Sixties Hits
Lowrider Oldies
Classic Sunshine Soul
Presenting The Beatles
60s Sing-Alongs
Jam and Psych
'60s Salsa
Éxitos De Los '60s
Motown in the '60s
'60s Sunshine Pop
‘60s Argentinian Rock
Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement
The Hits: '50s
Doo Wop Bops
Doo-Wop
Presenting The Beatles
Presenting Elvis Presley
Schlager: 50s and 60s